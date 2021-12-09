iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

