iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.64

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.64 and traded as high as C$71.88. iA Financial shares last traded at C$71.80, with a volume of 205,782 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.39.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.