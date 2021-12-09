Ï„Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,069.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9,091.24 or 0.19059697 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.82 million and $2,069.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

