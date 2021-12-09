Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 31,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 276,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$25.54 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

