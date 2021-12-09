Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 275 ($3.65) on Thursday. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £702.22 million and a P/E ratio of 916.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.06.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

