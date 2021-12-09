Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Idena has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $134,676.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00142804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00176537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.38 or 0.00586600 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,435,398 coins and its circulating supply is 54,138,358 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.