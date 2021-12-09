Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $51,295.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00004900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,751 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

