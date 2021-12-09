iFresh (IFMK) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iFresh to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iFresh and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1107 2623 2672 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.80%. Given iFresh’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Risk and Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.50 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 9.91

iFresh’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iFresh competitors beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

