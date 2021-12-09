Ignition Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $21,685.58 and approximately $27.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.98 or 0.99710263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00048313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.00 or 0.00845205 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,499,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,153 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

