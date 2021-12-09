IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IGO stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. IGO has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

