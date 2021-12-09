IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,326.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $546,122.86 and approximately $11,326.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

