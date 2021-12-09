ILCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $6.30 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $11,837.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009977 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005804 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,793,901,407 coins and its circulating supply is 840,204,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

