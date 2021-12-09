Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given NA Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.26.
IMO traded down C$0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,520. The company has a market cap of C$30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 61.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$23.31 and a 1-year high of C$45.49.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
