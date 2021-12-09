Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given NA Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO traded down C$0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,520. The company has a market cap of C$30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 61.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$23.31 and a 1-year high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.