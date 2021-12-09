Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.02 and last traded at $85.02. Approximately 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 272,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,051,834 shares of company stock valued at $82,198,980. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,098,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

