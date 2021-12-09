INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $794.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.