Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Holdings Increased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Infinera worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.