Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,803 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

