Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.06 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $1.13 million worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

