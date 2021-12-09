Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of Innoviva worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Innoviva by 115,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

