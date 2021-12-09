Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.71 million, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30. Inogen has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.