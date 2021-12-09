InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Down 2.7%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 85,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 12,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

