Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATNF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 1,000,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

