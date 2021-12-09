Insider Buying: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Buys 37,947 Shares of Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,671.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira bought 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12.

Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,004. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.