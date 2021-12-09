Insider Buying: Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO Purchases 1,221 Shares of Stock

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO William P. Quinn acquired 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $20,329.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,642. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $161.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 371,411 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 131,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

