Insider Buying: Carly Holdings Limited (ASX:CL8) Insider Acquires 292,417 Shares of Stock

Carly Holdings Limited (ASX:CL8) insider Adrian Bunter purchased 292,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$16,082.94 ($11,326.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Carly Holdings Limited, an online technology company, provides car subscription services for individuals and businesses in Australia and New Zealand. It operates Carly.co, a car subscription offering; and DriveMyCar.com.au, a peer-to-peer car rental service. The company was formerly known as Collaborate Corporation Limited and changed its name to Carly Holdings Limited in December 2020.

