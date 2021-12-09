Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 71 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 71 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($199.60).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Kirkman bought 68 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($199.28).

CLI opened at GBX 218 ($2.89) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £888.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.57).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.85) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

