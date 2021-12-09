Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $605,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.