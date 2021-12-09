Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Purchases 6,775 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder bought 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

EVRG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.44. 613,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

