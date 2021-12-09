Insider Buying: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 1,652,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,455. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

