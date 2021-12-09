Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,215 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 9,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

Warby Parker stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 757,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,483,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

