Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 69,685 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,432,026.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00.

ACVA stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 1,038,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,589. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after buying an additional 907,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after buying an additional 710,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

