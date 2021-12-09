Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 1,132,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $1,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 957,142 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,235,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $294,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

