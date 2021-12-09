Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Well stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

