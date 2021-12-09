Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CAO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APP stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,060. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

