Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APP traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,060. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

