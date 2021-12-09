Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 11,461 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $39,109.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 505,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,749. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 191.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2,658.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

