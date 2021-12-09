Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,954. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

