Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 19,776 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $100.63. 1,160,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.