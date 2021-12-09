Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scott Imhoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00.
NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 103,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,025. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $666.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.
CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
