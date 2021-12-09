Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Imhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 103,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,025. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $666.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

