Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO Sells 210 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO Robert Telesmanic sold 210 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $17,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.84.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.