Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO Sells 210 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO Robert Telesmanic sold 210 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $17,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.84.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
