Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $654.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $635.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $320.19 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 201.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

