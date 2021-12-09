Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Sells 5,257 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.60. The stock had a trading volume of 222,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 205.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.61.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

