Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.29. 16,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,582. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.36.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. National Pension Service increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 690.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

