Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Sells 7,424 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 178,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.02. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

