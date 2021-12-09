Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.85. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,982. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average is $175.57.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

