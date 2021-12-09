Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 25,106 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $12.92 on Thursday, reaching $219.49. 202,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,567. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.86.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $103,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after acquiring an additional 150,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

