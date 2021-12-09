Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Sells 19,414 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 714,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,728. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

