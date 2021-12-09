Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 18,265 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 891,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,340. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 113,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.76.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

