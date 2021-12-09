Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 18,265 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 891,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,340. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.76.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
