Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells 99,174 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MRO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 13,292,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,833,336. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

