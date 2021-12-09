Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.90. 1,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.23.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 226,421 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after buying an additional 175,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

